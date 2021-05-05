Drew Robinson makes Giants' Triple-A roster year after losing eye in suicide attempt

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Minor League Baseball returned Tuesday following a yearlong hiatus.

Perhaps the most meaningful comeback will be for Drew Robinson.

The former big leaguer made the Opening Day roster for the Sacramento River Cats, the San Francisco Giants' Class AAA affiliate, nearly 13 months removed from an attempt to take his own life that left him without his right eye following a gunshot wound.

"I'm officially a one-eyed professional baseball player," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"This is so much bigger than me," he added. "I'm excited, nervous, empowered and more importantly, ready for a magical experience."

Robinson detailed his battle with depression and suicide attempt last April during a series with ESPN over the offseason.

The River Cats will open their season Thursday in his hometown of Las Vegas. Family and friends are expected to be in attendance.

"For real though, my first games back, after everything that's happened, are at home in front of all the people that got me through my incident and this last year as a whole?" he wrote. "It feels like I'm living out a movie."

Drew Robinson, then with the Texas Rangers, dives for a ball in a 2013 spring training game.
Robinson, 29, was came up through the Texas Rangers organization and debuted in 2017. He last appeared in Major League Baseball for five games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.

Robinson underwent four surgeries to stabilize the area around his right eye.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drew Robinson makes SF Giants Triple-A roster after suicide attempt

