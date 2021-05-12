Drew Robinson hits home run in Las Vegas after landing on Giants' Triple-A roster

Drew Robinson, seen here with the Texas Rangers in 2018, lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020 but earned a spot in the River Cats last week. (Getty Images)

Drew Robinson earning his spot on the Sacramento River Cats roster last week was an outstanding milestone in his career on its own, considering that a little more than a year ago Robinson attempted to take his own life and lost his right eye.

On Tuesday night, with the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in his hometown of Las Vegas, Robinson made his new chance count.

In the top of the second inning of their matchup with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark, Robinson drilled a deep home run over the right field wall to put the River Cats up 4-1.

In April of 2020, Robinson put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

Somehow, about 20 hours later, Robinson woke up. That’s when he realized that he wanted to live, so he called 911. The bullet missed Robinson’s brain and major arteries, but it did rupture his right eye. He now has a prosthetic eye in his right socket.

In February, Robinson opened up about his bout with depression and his suicide attempt with ESPN’s Jeff Passan . Speaking out and sharing his story, he says, is by far the most important thing for him now — and a big reason he thinks that he is still alive.

"How can I go through this and not find a way to try to help other people or impact other people's lives?" he said, via ESPN . "Just have this happen and just move on with my life the way I was before? There's no way. This was a huge sign. A huge, painful sign that I'm supposed to help people get through something that they don't think is winnable."

Robinson has spent parts of three season with the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals, and will undoubtedly continue his push to make it back to the majors.

Until then, though, his first career home run with the River Cats after a remarkable return to baseball is an amazing start — and one he isn't likely to ever forget.

