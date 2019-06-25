Drew Pomeranz was thinking 'attack' in historic effort in Giants' loss
Drew Pomeranz had a career night Monday at Oracle Park. Unfortunately for the Giants starter, he still came away with his eighth loss of the season.
In five innings pitched, Pomeranz matched a career high with 11 strikeouts. It's the third time in his nine-year career that he's struck out that many batters in a game.
But that's not even the best stat regarding Pomeranz's 11 strikeouts against the Rockies.
That's right. Pomeranz did something that no other Giants pitcher had accomplished in 126 years.
"I was just thinking attack," Pomeranz told the media after the Giants' 2-0 loss to the Rockies. "Didn't want to walk guys, even though I did walk guys. Some of the other guys had three-pitch strikeouts, so that helps balance things out."
Pomeranz walked just two batters. He pitched well enough to win, but his one mistake - a two-run homer allowed to Rockies outfielder David Dahl - cost him.
"He had good stuff," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told the media. "His curveball got better as he went. Had a good fastball going tonight, good life on it, and I think it showed on the strikeouts."