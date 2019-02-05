Drew Pomeranz thanks Red Sox in heartfelt Instagram post originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

When Drew Pomeranz signed with the San Francisco Giants earlier this offseason, Red Sox fans likely weren't all that upset to see the left-hander go.

Pomeranz struggled mightily in 2018, posting a 2-6 record and 6.08 ERA in 26 appearances. A significant dropoff from his 2017 season, when the left-hander went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts.

Regardless, Pomeranz exited Boston a World Series champion, and Tuesday he posted a message on Instagram that shows he's thankful for everything the Sox organization had to offer.

Pomeranz will look to have a bounce-back season in San Francisco. It won't be the 30-year-old's first rodeo in the National League West or in the Bay Area. Pomeranz began his career with three seasons in Colorado before spending two years in Oakland, and then one in San Diego before getting shipped to Boston.

