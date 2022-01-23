Drew Peterson on USC’s road victory over Utah: “Great team win”
USC student-athlete Drew Peterson joins the Pac-12 Network crew following No. 16 USC men's basketball 79-67 victory over Utah on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Salt Lake City. Peterson's game-high 23 points help the Trojans improve to 16-2 overall and 6-2 in Pac-12 play.