Reuters

British police said on Wednesday they had begun an investigation into allegations contained in media reports that honours were offered to a Saudi national in return for donations to one of Prince Charles's charities. The Sunday Times newspaper reported in September that a Saudi businessman had received an award after paying thousands of pounds towards projects strongly supported by Charles, with the assistance of the prince's aides. In November, Michael Fawcett, right-hand man to Prince Charles for decades, stepped down from his role running the royal's charity The Prince's Foundation.