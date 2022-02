Reuters

Donald Trump's aides are looking for more White House records after the National Archives said it retrieved 15 boxes of official materials from the former president's Florida resort, according to the agency. "Former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives," the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in a statement on Monday. The archives confirmed officials retrieved the boxes from Trump's Mar-a-Lago property - one year after they should have been transferred to the agency when Democratic President Joe Biden took office.