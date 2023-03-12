Drew Peterson makes 3 consecutive NCAA Tournaments at USC

The USC Trojans have seen a ton of players come and go over the past three years. When you consider that USC would have played in the 2020 NCAA Tournament had the pandemic not canceled the event, this is the first time in school history that USC has produced four straight NCAA Tournament-caliber seasons, believe it or not.

USC faces Michigan State in the first round of the East Region in Columbus, Ohio.

One USC player who will play in his third straight NCAA Tournament for the Trojans is Drew Peterson, who returned to USC after a gut-wrenching first-round loss to Miami (Florida) last year.

Peterson was a part of that terrific 2021 team that defeated Drake, Kansas, and Oregon before falling to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight after a stunning run in the tournament.

USC lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, but the unbelievable run was a shocking development. Peterson started, played 34 minutes, and scored 13 points per game.

Last year against Miami, Peterson played 35 minutes with a team-high 17 points, and the two-point loss left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouths. Hopefully, Drew Peterson can get another well-deserved NCAA Tournament victory before finishing his career at USC.

