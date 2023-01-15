Drew Peterson joins Pac-12 Networks after USC defeats Utah for 5th Pac-12 victory
USC student-athlete Drew Peterson joins Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Ted Robinson after the Trojans' defeat Utah on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Los Angeles. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.