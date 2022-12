Drew Peterson credits game plan execution in USC’s close victory over Colorado State

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Eutelsat will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros ($16 million) to its full-year revenues following the suspension of several television programmes in Russia and Iran, the company said. The moves to stop carrying three Russian programmes as well as ending all broadcasting activities in Iran, will cost the company's EBITDA operating profit 15-20 million euros ($15.96 -21.28 million) and reduce available cash flow by around 10 million euros. Eutelsat said in a statement it had now ended all involvement in the broadcast of three Russian channels, Rossiya One, Pervyi Kanal and NTV, after France's Arcom television regulator urged the company to do so.