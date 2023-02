Boiler Upload

#3 Purdue had no answer for Maryland in the second half, and loses their third straight road game. A 11-2 free throw disparity in the first half might have been the story with Purdue holding a three-point lead at half, but the Maryland Terrapins found a new gear in the second half, and rocked the #3 team in the country, 68-54. In the span of six minutes, Maryland showed that their second half comeback against Purdue at Mackey Arena wasn't a fluke.