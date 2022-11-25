Drew Pearson reveals story on the ‘kick’ before ‘Hail Mary’

Everyone remembers the original “Hail Mary” when Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson combined to life the Dallas Cowboys over the Minnesota Vikings in a 1975 Divisional Round playoff game.

However, the Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver had a previous play on his mind for years.

The Cowboys faced a fourth and 17 a couple of plays earlier and Pearson made a catch to keep the drive going along the sidelines.

A Vikings security guard stationed on the sidelines was so upset he kicked Pearson.

Now, decades later, Pearson meets the security person who delivered the kick.

"I began to understand the man that kicked me." One of the most bizarre sideline interactions caught on film finally gets resolved 🧐@88DrewPearson | #NFLFilmsPresents pic.twitter.com/CalPFKqxPV — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire