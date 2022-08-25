Drew Pearson: Jerry Jones should listen to former players, add to Cowboys’ Ring of Honor

Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson is one of 22 people in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor. He wishes there were more.

Most notably, former coach Jimmy Johnson is still not in the Ring of Honor, almost three decades after he left the team amid a falling out with owner Jerry Jones. Pearson said that’s a mistake that should be corrected, and that more broadly Jones ought to listen to people like Pearson himself and add more names to the Ring of Honor.

“Time for Jerry to put Jimmy in,” Pearson said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And [Ed] ‘Too Tall’ [Jones], Harvey Martin, Charlie Waters, John Niland. Look at their records. Come on. They’re all big contributors to Dallas Cowboys football history, as are other guys. The thing about it is we wish there was a Ring of Honor committee where we can offer suggestions to Jerry. You don’t have to do what we say; just listen to us, who we think were contributors to our success coming through the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

Pearson makes a valid point, but Jones didn’t buy the Cowboys to run the team someone else’s way. The Ring of Honor will be run Jones’ way as long as Jones owns the team.

