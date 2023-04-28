Drew Pearson to announce Cowboys pick at 2023 NFL draft

Among the special announcements and pick announcers tonight will be Legends. Will Drew Pearson replicate his epic selection from the year Philly? DeMarcus Ware this year? Guys are told to have fun but also to read the card. pic.twitter.com/LLDVlTJj84 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 28, 2023

The second round of the 2023 NFL draft starts Friday night, and the Cowboys will have a familiar face making the selection. 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer and former wide receiver Drew Pearson will be making the announcement for the Cowboys. Fitting enough, Demarcus Ware is also making a selection for the team he won a Super Bowl with so it’s fair to assume there may be some Dallas camaraderie in Kansas City.

Pearson is an expert when it comes to making a draft selection for the Cowboys. Back in 2017, when the draft was in the hostile territory of Philadelphia, Pearson took the stage with a plethora of boos coming his way and proceeded to deliver one of the most iconic draft pick announcements in its history.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson will be announcing the Cowboys’ second round pick tonight. Pearson announcing the Cowboys’ second round pick in Philadelphia in 2017: pic.twitter.com/ktdBkNBg5K — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 28, 2023

After keeping it calm when he first took the stage, Pearson made sure to give the Eagles faithful an earful. “On behalf of the five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys,” with his hand counting the titles was just the start of the moment. Then Pearson went full superhero.

“All the Cowboys players that played before me, that played with me and played after me,” Pearson shouted over the Philadelphia crowd as he announced the selection of cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. There’s very few bigger icons for Cowboys history and Pearson has another chance to add to his list of iconic moments in this year’s draft at No. 58.

The second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL draft begin at 6 p.m. CT, televised on ESPN, where you can see and hear Pearson’s announcement.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire