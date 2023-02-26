Drew O'Connor with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Brian Dumoulin (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 02/26/2023
Anthony Davis has 30 points and Jarred Vanderbilt finishes with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals as the Lakers rally to a victory in Dallas.
On Saturday night against Virginia Tech, the 35-year-old Jon Scheyer got his 21st win, accomplishing something Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski didn't.
Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy Sunday at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Klay Thompson accomplished plenty of NBA history during his 3-point masterclass against the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Stay up-to-date on the second race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
“This is one of the rare homes that checks all of the boxes,” the listing agent told Mansion Global.
Nicklaus said Sunday the PGA Tour will make significant changes to the 2024 schedule, helping the renamed Honda Classic attract a stronger field.
Trea Turner has been baseball's most prolific base stealer over the last half-decade and "loves" the new pick-off rule for more reasons than one. By Corey Seidman
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year, one of the ways they rolled out the red carpet for him was to give him his own office in the team facility, on the second floor where the Broncos’ coaches and executives have their offices. Some coaches had issues with that. According to TheAthletic.com’s lengthy [more]
"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL, but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee."
The YouTuber-turned-boxer's undefeated run is over.
Chalmers came through eight rounds with the former world champion.
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
FONTANA, Calif. — Heavy rain and a freak California snowstorm forced postponement of Saturday‘s Production Alliance Group 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway until Sunday night. Rescheduled for 8 p.m. ET, the race will follow the Pala Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race as the second leg of a Sunday doubleheader. The […]
Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
Chris Kirk waited nearly eight years to win a PGA Tour event again. Kirk stuck his approach to the par-5 18th to tap-in range, and his birdie on the first hole of a playoff lifted him past Eric Cole for the victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday. Cole had a chance, playing his third shot from the sand to just outside of 10 feet for a birdie that would have extended the playoff.
No. 4 UCLA overcomes a sluggish start to defeat Colorado 60-56 and clinch their first regular-season Pac-12 championship for the first time since 2013.
Caitlin Clark drilled a wild off-balance buzzer-beater to lift Iowa past Indiana on Sunday afternoon.