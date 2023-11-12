Drew O'Connor with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/11/2023
Drew O'Connor (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/11/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The punishment is in response to Michigan staff member Connor Stalions allegedly running an illegal in-person scouting operation.
The last three Iowa games have comfortably gone under a very low points total.
Virginia said Saturday that Jones was able to "briefly walk" the day after his surgery.
While the primetime games have plenty left to be desired, there are a few gems on the Week 10 slate. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Scott Pianowski. Harmon and Pianowski tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 10.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
"I don't want to have any doubts on my mind that it's going to come back and continue to linger throughout the season.”
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
While Ja'Marr Chase looks like he will suit up for the Bengals, Tee Higgins will miss the game versus Houston with a hamstring injury.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!