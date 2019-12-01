Drew Lock's first NFL TD pass aided by insane Courtland Sutton catch

Drew Lock's first NFL touchdown pass was one to remember against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Drew Lock won’t soon forget his first NFL touchdown pass. But he might owe his receiver, Courtland Sutton, a steak dinner for the catch he made to make it happen.

In his first NFL start after being activated to the roster on Saturday, Lock hit Sutton on a 26-yard pass down the right sideline where only his receiver had a chance to catch it.

But hauling it in was quite the feat. Sutton had his left arm impeded by Los Angeles Chargers DB Casey Hayward and only could stick out his right arm to make the grab. Somehow, Sutton caught the ball and cradled it against his body with the hand underneath.

Replay took a quick look at it and gave it the thumb’s up — the TD call stood.

Sutton has had a tremendous season, hauling in his ninth TD pass of the season from his third Broncos QB of the year. After Joe Flacco was hurt, Brandon Allen took over at QB before he gave way to Lock, making his NFL debut on Sunday.

Lock and Sutton then hooked up again for a TD pass on the ensuing possession, giving Lock his second TD pass and Sutton his 10th TD catch.

The second-rounder Lock appeared to have won the backup job to Flacco in the preseason, but he suffered a wrist injury that landed him on IR until this week.

