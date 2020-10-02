Brett Rypien will continue to start until Drew Lock returns to health. Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed that Friday evening.

But when will Lock reclaim his job?

Lock might need at least one more week for his throwing shoulder to get back to 100 percent after the hit he took in Week Two. The Broncos play the Patriots in Week Five.

“Drew is, I think 50-50 to make it this week,” Fangio said. “Being totally honest with that statement. We’ll see how he progresses here, by Tuesday, by Wednesday and see where he is.”

Lock, though, has not thrown a football since his injury.

“He hasn’t thrown a football yet; he’s thrown some light balls,” Fangio said. “I just need to see a healthy quarterback. I’m not going to put him out there unless he’s healthy, can throw without hesitation and altering his delivery, and is very confident and can go out there and play normal.”

Rypien completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and a victory.

“I thought Brett’s play was good in light of everything,” Fangio said. “I was surprised with the interceptions, particularly the first one. That was a bad decision on his part to even try to fit that ball in there. There was nowhere for it to be fit. I’m surprised he made that decision.

“But I also loved some of the throws he made — down the field, the touchdown pass to Tim [Patrick], managed the operation good. We went from giving up [13] sacks in the two previous games to none, and he definitely played a part in that. Overall, very pleased with his play. Not pleased with three interceptions obviously. If he has to play this coming week in New England, I think he’ll be even better for it.”

Drew Lock has yet to resume throwing, “50-50” for next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk