Drew Lock wondered if he should whisper in the huddle in empty stadium

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was faced with an unusual problem on Monday night: Denver’s empty stadium was so quiet he wondered if the Titans could hear him in the huddle.

Lock said he was wondering if he needed to whisper while calling plays, and after the Titans came from behind to win the game, he said he wished the Denver crowd had been there while Tennessee was marching down the field for the game-winning field goal.

“Yeah, that would have been sweet,” Lock said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “It was really weird out there. No noise, the timeouts, it was quiet. I wanted to call the play quietly in the huddle because I didn’t know if they could hear us calling plays. It was weird.”

Most NFL stadiums will remain empty this Sunday, and more quarterbacks may be wondering how much of what they say in the huddle can be heard by defensive players 10 yards away.

