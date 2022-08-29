Drew Lock won’t get revenge vs. Broncos, at least not in Week 1

Drew Lock’s hopes of getting some revenge against the Denver Broncos have been put on hold.

The former Broncos quarterback competed with Geno Smith for the Seattle Seahawks’ starting job this offseason. Smith was named the team’s starter after Seattle’s preseason finale, so he’ll line up under center when the Seahawks host on the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Denver acquired star quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle earlier this offseason and Lock was sent to the Seahawks as part of the trade. The first MNF game of the season had the possibility of a Wilson vs. Lock showdown with both QBs facing their former teams, but Lock will instead be watching from the sidelines barring injury.

Lock will want to eventually prove that the Broncos gave up on him to early, but after losing yet another quarterback competition, the QB’s chances of ever becoming a full-time starter are starting to dwindle.

Lock won’t get an opportunity to prove Denver wrong in Week 1 and if he doesn’t turn his career around quickly, he might never get a chance to.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

8 trade candidates for Broncos during roster cuts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire