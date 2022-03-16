Drew Lock: Watch college highlights for incoming Seahawks QB

The Seahawks’ trade sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos should be made official later today when the new league year begins. Our staff isn’t crazy about the deal, but they are getting a good haul of draft picks and a few solid starters in the bargain.

The wild card in the trade is QB Drew Lock, one of several failed attempts to replace Peyton Manning since his retirement. Since Denver drafted him, Lock has started 21 games, posting an 8-13 record. He’s completed 59.3% of his passes, totaling 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. His numbers in the NFL so far aren’t kind but they only tell part of the story.

Let’s take a look at Lock’s college highlight reel and see if there’s anything promising on film.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are scheduled to speak with the media later today for the first time since the trade was announced.

