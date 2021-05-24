Aaron Rodgers wasn’t at the start of Phase Three of the Packers’ offseason program on Monday, which continues a saga about his future that started in earnest on the first day of the draft.

When word that Rodgers wanted a trade first surfaced, the Broncos were included among the teams that he was said to be interested in playing for in 2021 and beyond. It wasn’t the first time that Denver was linked to another quarterback this offseason and it came just after they’d already traded a sixth-round pick for Teddy Bridgewater.

Through all of that, Drew Lock remained put on the Broncos roster. On Monday, he was asked if it was hard for him to tune out all of the talk about the team moving in a different direction at quarterback.

“Believe it or not, no,” Lock said, via Michael Spencer of KCNC. “It was not because I decided I was going to develop a plan in this offseason. There were going to be really long days, but it was going to be worth every single second of it because regardless of what happened — if I stayed here or if I left or they brought someone in — my mindset was not going to change. Wherever I went or if I stayed here, I was going to be the guy. I put every single ounce I had into that this offseason and being able to do that gave me zero time to listen to all this stuff.”

Lock added that he might go back to some of that stuff and laugh at the most outlandish stories, although the level of humor he’ll derive from any of it will likely be proportional to how this year plays out on the field.

Drew Lock: It wasn’t hard to tune out trade rumors originally appeared on Pro Football Talk