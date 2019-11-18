Drew Lock “unlikely” to be activated this week

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock can be added to the active roster at any point, but it does not look like that’s going to happen in time for this week’s game against the Bills.

Lock returned to practice last week for the first time since hurting his right thumb and going on injured reserve in September. Head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that he’ll continue to practice with the team this week, but that it is “unlikely” he’ll be on the 53-man roster for Week 12.

There’s a three-week window for players on injured reserve to practice before teams have to choose whether to activate them or shut them down for the season.

Brandon Allen made his second start of the season against the Vikings on Sunday. He helped the team to a 20-0 halftime lead by throwing a touchdown pass, but the Vikings came back for a 27-23 victory.