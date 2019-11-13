Drew Lock thinks he’ll knock rust off quickly

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock is back to practice with the Broncos and on a path to return to the 53-man roster if he shows he’s sufficiently recovered from the right thumb injury that put him on injured reserve to open the season.

Lock can practice for the next three weeks before the team has to make a decision about activating him or shutting him down for the season. Lock said on Wednesday that he believes he’ll be able to get up to speed quickly.

“As far as physically goes, it will probably take me a practice or two to get the rust off a little bit because I can throw to bags and step over bags, but it’s a little different when you have guys flying around you,” Lock said, via the Denver Post. “Give me a day or two and I’ll feel it out there.”

Brandon Allen will start for the Broncos again this weekend and Lock would likely be in line for playing time if he’s added to the active roster in the coming weeks.