Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock won’t be starting on Thursday night, after all.

The Seahawks have announced that Lock has tested positive for COVID. He’ll miss the preseason game against the Bears.

The news comes after Lock took first-team reps in practice on Thursday, and after coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock will get the start in the team’s only home preseason game of 2022.

Carroll also said that Geno Smith remains the No. 1 guy on the depth chart. The inability of Lock to play on Thursday night will serve only to enhance Smith’s status, since he’ll now get the start.

Unless Smith ends up with COVID, too. After all, he was surely exposed to Lock, possibly at a time when Lock was contagious.

Drew Lock tests positive for COVID originally appeared on Pro Football Talk