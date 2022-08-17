Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason game vs. Bears

Drew Lock earned his first reps of training camp with the Seahawks’ first-string offense today and Pete Carroll named him the starter for Thursday night’s preseason game against the Bears. That arrangement didn’t last long thanks to the pandemic.

The team just announced that Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be forced to sit out this week’s game.

The @Seahawks announced that QB Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears. https://t.co/jZml1Jnjx1 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 17, 2022

This is an unfortuante development that couldn’t have come at a worse time for Seattle’s backup. Despite a crunchtime fumble, Lock showed promise in Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, throwing two touchdown passes. The game against Chicago was likely to be his best chance to pass Geno Smith in the competition to replace Russell Wilson as the team’s starting quartebrack.

Expect Smith to get the ball again against Chicago plus a lot more snaps for Seattle’s third-string QB Jacob Eason, who didn’t see any action last week in Pittsburgh.

