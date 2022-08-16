The quarterback competition in Seattle may be heating up heading into the team’s second preseason game.

According to multiple reporters on the Seahawks beat, Drew Lock took the first-team reps at Tuesday’s practice. To this point, Geno Smith had been taking the first-team reps.

As pointed out by John Boyle of the team’s website, the development may not mean that Lock has overtaken Smith in the competition. It could just be a chance for Lock to get time with the starters before Thursday’s matchup with Chicago.

It appears Lock has a decent chance of starting the second preseason matchup.

Head coach Pete Carroll said after Seattle’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh that both Smith and Lock had a good outing. Smith completed 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards and Lock finished 11-of-15 for 102 yards.

Drew Lock taking first-team reps with Seattle offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk