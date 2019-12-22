Drew Lock shows promise as Broncos beat Lions

The Broncos aren’t going anywhere this season, but they have to feel encouraged about where rookie quarterback Drew Lock can take them in the future.

Lock showed some promise today in Denver, largely avoiding mistakes and playing within himself in a 27-17 win over the Lions.

Granted, the Lions’ pass defense is bad, and Lock was able to beat them mostly by playing it safe and finding receivers open for short gains. But he threw 33 passes and never threw an interception, was never sacked and never fumbled. That’s encouraging.

The win improved the Broncos to 6-9 on the season, which is certainly not good enough, but they’re 3-1 since Lock took over as the starting quarterback.

As for the Lions, the loss dropped them to 3-11-1 on the season. They’re definitely going nowhere this year, but the franchise has already confirmed that General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia will be back next year. The Lions did get another good game from receiver Kenny Golladay, who’s one of the few building blocks for Detroit going forward.

In a game between two disappointing teams, the Broncos showed more reasons for optimism.