Drew Lock says he will prepare as if he’s going to start in Week 17

Denver Broncos starter Teddy Bridgewater missed Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion and Drew Lock started in his place.

Lock’s performance didn’t stand out — he had no touchdowns but also didn’t have any turnovers — and the offense was terrible in a 17-13 loss.

When Vic Fangio was asked about Lock’s performance after the game, the coach shifted focus to the offense overall.

“I would say up and down, it’s hard to say anything,” Fangio said. “When you get 158 yards of offense and eight first downs, it’s hard to say anything good about the offense.”

Denver’s run game was nonexistent, Lock’s receivers dropped several passes and the offensive line struggled.

“We just have to keep looking at it and find a way to get it improved obviously,” Fangio said. “Eight first downs isn’t going to cut it. Eighteen yards rushing isn’t going to cut it. One-for-10 on third downs, but we will keep working at it.”

The Broncos were penalized three times, Lock was sacked twice and running back Melvin Gordon ended the day with -4 rushing yards.

“[The third-down struggles] probably has a little bit to do with just the distance of some of the third downs,” Lock said Sunday evening. “Good first play. And then you get behind the sticks after the second down. It gives you a tough third down. Got to pick some of them up or pick one up.

“But we just got to put ourselves in better positions on those third downs going into that down.”

Despite the offense’s struggles, Lock said he’s going to prepare this week as if he’s going to start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

“I’m thinking I’m the starter for next week, and I’m going to prepare like that unless I’m told different,” Lock said.

Bridgewater’s health will be the deciding factor for Denver’s decision.

