Drew Lock says Jerry Jeudy deserves to have the ball in his hands

After Jerry Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie, it was reasonable to assume the Denver Broncos’ wide receiver could have a breakout season in 2021.

That hasn’t been the case this year, as Jeudy has just 33 receptions for 377 yards with no touchdowns in 10 games (he missed four games with injuries). Jeudy had the worst game of the season on Sunday, catching zero passes on four targets.

“There are some nights where the ball doesn’t come your way as much, but he is a guy that deserves to have the ball in his hands,” quarterback Drew Lock said after the game.

Lock was Denver’s starting quarterback for most of last season while Bridgewater has started every game this year. Bridgewater’s concussion might prevent him from starting this week, which could mean Lock will get his first start of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

“I’m not going to say that we’re going to throw it to him a ton next week because then everybody’s going to scout Jerry Jeudy over and over again, but he is a guy that deserves to have the ball in his hands,” Lock said.

Jeudy might have a more promising outlook this week with Lock back under center, but it’s been an underwhelming season overall for the receiver. Fans in Denver can only hope Jeudy’s breakout will come in 2022 — perhaps with a new QB.

