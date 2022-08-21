Drew Lock returns to Seahawks practice

The Seahawks’ quarterback competition is back on.

After several days away due to testing positive for COVID-19, Drew Lock has returned to practice, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Lock was slated to start Seattle’s second preseason game against Chicago. But he tested positive for the virus hours after head coach Pete Carroll made that announcement. Lock had also taken first-team reps in practice.

Teams are only testing for COVID-19 if the player reports symptoms.

Lock is competing with Geno Smith to be Seattle’s QB1. Now that Lock has returned, there’s a good chance he’ll start Seattle’s preseason finale against Dallas on Friday.

Lock was 11-of-15 for 102 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the first preseason game against Pittsburgh. Smith has completed 20-of-33 passes for 213 yards in two exhibition contests.

