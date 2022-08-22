Drew Lock returns to practice but Seahawks QB plan ‘has been adjusted’

The Seattle Seahawks were without Drew Lock Thursday night against the Chicago Bears as the quarterback was sideline as he battled with COVID-19. His absence was short-lived, however, as Lock was able to return to the practice field on Sunday afternoon.

“He did okay today, yeah, he seemed to bounce back,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters. “He’s six, seven days into it now so he’s in good shape as far as getting back. But you never know until you get out there and start running around. He hung in there, tough, so that’s good.”

With just three games total in the preseason and a quarterback competition in full swing, any missed time could be a disadvantage for Lock, who has been trading first-team reps with Geno Smith.

Asked if things had changed over the last week, Carroll was short.

“The plan has been adjusted,” Carroll said. “I’ll talk to you more about it later in the week or I won’t. I’m not sure.”

The Seahawks return to practice on Monday morning when the QB competition will continue.

