Drew Lock returning to Seahawks on a one-year deal

2
Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Seahawks have their top-two quarterbacks back in the fold.

Backup Drew Lock will rejoin Geno Smith in the quarterbacks room in Seattle, having agreed to a one-year contract with a base salary of $4 million with a maximum value of $7.5 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Seahawks earlier signed Smith to a three-year, $75 million deal with a maximum value of $105 million.

General Manager John Schneider confirmed Lock’s return during his radio show on Seattle Sports 710 on Thursday afternoon.

Really happy for him,” Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Schneider called Lock “an awesome guy.”

The Seahawks acquired Lock in the Russell Wilson deal a year ago, but he lost a training camp battle with Smith for the starting job. Lock did not take a snap in 2022.

He went 24-of-39 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in two preseason games.

The Seahawks still could consider taking a quarterback in the first round since they hold the No. 5 and No. 20 overall selections.

Drew Lock returning to Seahawks on a one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

