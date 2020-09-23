Drew Lock will remain on active roster

Drew Lock is not going to play Sunday and likely won’t return to the field for multiple games. How many remains to be seen.

The Broncos discussed putting their starting quarterback on injured reserve, coach Vic Fangio said, but decided to give Lock a chance to return sooner than the three games he would have to miss on injured reserve.

“We considered putting him on IR,” Fangio said, “but there’s a chance he might not have to miss three games. At the same point, there’s a chance he might have to miss four or five. So rather than eliminate the possibility of him coming back if he’s healthy enough, we’ve kept him on the active roster at this point.”

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree hit Lock on a sack in the first half Sunday, with Lock’s shoulder driven into the ground as he lost a fumble. Doctors diagnosed Lock with a rotator cuff strain.

The initial prognosis was Lock would miss at least two games before the condition of his shoulder is re-evaluated to see if he’s ready to return to action.

Jeff Driskel replaced Lock and went 18-of-34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception Sunday. Driskel will make his eighth career start. He is 1-7, including 0-3 last year in Detroit.

