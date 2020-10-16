Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that his team is planning to fly to New England on Saturday despite the positive COVID-19 test that forced the Patriots to cancel practice on Friday and he plans to start quarterback Drew Lock once they get there.

Lock has missed two games while recovering from a right shoulder injury and was a full participant in practice all of this week. He drew a questionable listing on Friday’s injury report despite those practices, but Fangio indicated that’s only because there isn’t another listing for a player who is less than a lock to play.

“They took away the probable category,” Fangio said, via multiple reporters.

Running back Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice with an illness. Fangio said Jeremy Cox will be promoted from the practice squad if Gordon, who missed Wednesday’s practice after being arrested Tuesday night, is unable to play.

Tight end Noah Fant (ankle) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (knee) are also listed as questionable. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) are out.

Drew Lock questionable, but is expected to start Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk