Drew Lock, other new Seahawks introduce themselves on Twitter

Having made the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos official and bringing in a few free agents, the Seahawks added several new players to their roster today.

Here’s who/where they are on Twitter and how they’re introducing themselves to their new fans or saying good-bye to their old ones.

Former Broncos QB Drew Lock

[lawrence-related id=85850]

Former Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Thank you @chargers for an amazing 4 years! But now on to my new family in @Seahawks let’s get to work ASAP! Purple 💚 💙 😈 — Uchenna Nwosu 🇳🇬 (@UchennaN_42) March 16, 2022

[lawrence-related id=86162]

Former Broncos DL Shelby Harris

Just used a bidet for the first time in Hawaii and oh wow — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 16, 2022

Lost my wedding band in the ocean today feel naked 😂 — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 17, 2022

I hope the broncos fans in my mentions hating realize I don’t give a shit I’m sitting on a beach living my best life — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 17, 2022

We have a winner.

[listicle id=86120]

1

1