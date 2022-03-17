Drew Lock, other new Seahawks introduce themselves on Twitter
Having made the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos official and bringing in a few free agents, the Seahawks added several new players to their roster today.
Here’s who/where they are on Twitter and how they’re introducing themselves to their new fans or saying good-bye to their old ones.
Former Broncos QB Drew Lock
Hello Seattle!🙌 pic.twitter.com/Fq1wZBXfPj
— Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) March 16, 2022
Former Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu
Thank you @chargers for an amazing 4 years! But now on to my new family in @Seahawks let’s get to work ASAP! Purple 💚 💙 😈
— Uchenna Nwosu 🇳🇬 (@UchennaN_42) March 16, 2022
Former Broncos DL Shelby Harris
Just used a bidet for the first time in Hawaii and oh wow
— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 16, 2022
Lost my wedding band in the ocean today feel naked 😂
— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 17, 2022
I hope the broncos fans in my mentions hating realize I don’t give a shit I’m sitting on a beach living my best life
— Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) March 17, 2022
We have a winner.
