Drew Lock off to a perfect start, Broncos lead Houston 14-0

The Broncos are seeing their future today, and it looks bright.

Drew Lock, starting his second game of the season, went 4-for-5 for 96 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive. He has a perfect passer rating.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The touchdown was a 14-yard pass to tight end Noah Fant, the team’s first-round choice.

The Broncos overcame having a touchdown negated by a Garett Bolles holding penalty. Lock round Phillip Lindsay for a 12-yard score.

Three plays later, Denver was in the end zone again, and this time it counted. It gave the Broncos a 7-0 lead.

The Broncos then added a defensive score.

Deshaun Watson hit Keke Coutee for an 8-yard gain, but Alexander Johnson forced a fumble that Kareem Jackson returned 67 yards for a touchdown against his former team.

The Broncos lead 14-0.