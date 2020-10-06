The Broncos don’t have to issue an injury report on Tuesday, but they are holding a practice as they start working their way back from several days off after a Thursday night win over the Jets in Week Four.

Quarterback Drew Lock was not one of the players taking part. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Lock was observing rather than taking part in the session.

Lock has a right shoulder injury that kept him from playing the last two weeks. Head coach Vic Fangio deemed his chances of playing against the Patriots in Week Five as “50-50” and said the team would see how much progress he’s made early this week.

Brett Rypien started in the win over the Jets and will continue to start if Lock isn’t given the green light to return this week.

Drew Lock not practicing Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk