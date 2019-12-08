Drew Lock moves to 2-0 in his career with 38-24 rout of Texans

The Broncos have searched a long time for a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. It’s early, but Drew Lock is looking the part.

Lock is 2-0 in two career games, beating the Chargers and blowing out the Texans.

The Broncos won 38-24 in a game that wasn’t that close. Denver led 38-3 midway through the third quarter.

Denver now is 5-8.

Lock became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first career road start. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 309 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

In two career starts, he is 40-of-55 for 443 yards with five touchdowns and two picks.

Rookie tight end Noah Fant caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a foot injury. Jeff Heuerman and Royce Freeman also caught touchdown passes and Phillip Lindsay ran for a 1-yard score.

The Texans didn’t show up until late in falling to 8-5 and ending a two-game winning streak.

Deshaun Watson went 28-of-50 for 292 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, playing against his former team for the first time, returned a Keke Coutee fumble 70 yards for a touchdown and had an interception.