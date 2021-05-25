Drew Lock: I’m here to compete and do everything to be the best QB for this team

When Drew Lock stepped on the field for Broncos training camp last year, he was the team’s unquestioned starting quarterback.

Now in 2021 OTAs, Lock is in competition with Teddy Bridgewater for the role of QB1, with head coach Vic Fangio saying the reps should split evenly over time. Still, Lock didn’t concern himself with rumors about his job status or how that might change depending on who Denver acquired during the offseason. He noted on Monday that everything could end up as a net positive for him.

“I’m here to compete and do everything you can to be the best quarterback for this team,” Lock said during his press conference. “That is the mindset that I have right now. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to be able to go out there and have this competition, push myself to whole different level that maybe I wouldn’t have gotten to without this.”

Lock showed promise in five starts as a rookie, but took a step back last year to prompt the QB competition. He finished 2020 completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns. Lock finished with 15 interceptions — tied with Carson Wentz for the league lead.

