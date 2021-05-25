Drew Lock: I’m here to compete and do everything to be the best QB for this team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Drew Lock stepped on the field for Broncos training camp last year, he was the team’s unquestioned starting quarterback.

Now in 2021 OTAs, Lock is in competition with Teddy Bridgewater for the role of QB1, with head coach Vic Fangio saying the reps should split evenly over time. Still, Lock didn’t concern himself with rumors about his job status or how that might change depending on who Denver acquired during the offseason. He noted on Monday that everything could end up as a net positive for him.

“I’m here to compete and do everything you can to be the best quarterback for this team,” Lock said during his press conference. “That is the mindset that I have right now. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to be able to go out there and have this competition, push myself to whole different level that maybe I wouldn’t have gotten to without this.”

Lock showed promise in five starts as a rookie, but took a step back last year to prompt the QB competition. He finished 2020 completing 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns. Lock finished with 15 interceptions — tied with Carson Wentz for the league lead.

Drew Lock: I’m here to compete and do everything to be the best QB for this team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater can’t create separation right now

    The Broncos had their first day of organized team activities on Monday, which marked a milestone in a quarterback competition that’s got a way to go before it is settled. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday, via multiple reporters, that there’s “not really” any way for Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater to create [more]

  • Mac Jones' jersey at Patriots OTAs continues rookie tradition

    A first look at Mac Jones as the Patriots begin OTAs proves New England is still continuing a tradition of assigning its rookies odd numbers.

  • Antonio Brown signs with Buccaneers

    The deal is now done: Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has signed on the dotted line and will play in Tampa Bay in 2021. Brown, the wide receiver who agreed to terms with the Buccaneers last month, has now officially signed his contract, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Some questions were [more]

  • Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue ranked as top-25 EDGE in NFL

    Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue ranked as top-25 EDGE in NFL

  • Vic Fangio: No doubt Von Miller can play at a high level

    Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major tournament last weekend and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio took note of Mickelson’s efforts in the PGA Championship. On Monday, Fangio cited Mickelson’s success at 50 while discussing the return to action of a member of the Broncos Defense. Von Miller is considerably younger than [more]

  • Will Tim Tebow make the 53-man roster in Jacksonville?

    Now that tight end Tim Tebow has gained a spot on Jacksonville’s 90-man roster a week before Memorial Day, the next question becomes whether, as of Labor Day, he’ll land on the 53-man roster. As one team source recently characterized it, there’s less than a 50-percent chance of that happening. Those odds are still a [more]

  • Von Miller: Teddy Bridgewater trade was great, competition is what we need at QB

    Von Miller approves of the trade that brought Teddy Bridgewater to Denver. Miller, the Broncos’ star pass rusher, said today that the Broncos’ addition of Bridgewater, who will compete with Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job, is just what Denver needed. “When we got Teddy I felt that was a great move,” Miller said, [more]

  • Chaos Erupts in First Full Rain NASCAR Cup Race

    "It's the most unsafe thing I've done, by a lot," said Kevin Harvick

  • Brandon Staley: Justin Herbert “off and running” in new offense

    The Chargers got on the field for the start of Phase Three of the offseason program on Monday and that gave head coach Brandon Staley a chance to watch quarterback Justin Herbert at the helm of the offense that coordinator Joe Lombardi has been installing this offseason. Herbert called that change “a great opportunity to [more]

  • Report: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won't attend OTAs, still wants trade

    Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs this week amid sexual assault accusations, still firm on trade request

  • Jets sweep Oilers — but only after Game 4 goes to triple OT

    Three straight games went to OT, but a crushing defeat for McDavid & Co.

  • Manny Pacquiao, in true throwback fashion, taking on monster challenge in Errol Spence

    Be warned: Doubting Manny Pacquiao almost always comes at a price.

  • NHL betting: Will the Oilers rain goals on the Jets?

    Picks for Friday night's NHL playoff action.

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Canelo by the Numbers

    Following his devastating performance and win against Billy Joe Saunders, DAZN goes behind the statistics of Canelo Alvarez's run to Super Middleweight dominance.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Golf-Maple Leafs fan Conners puts business first as bed beckons

    Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure. The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.

  • Suns' Paul dealing with shoulder injury vs. Lakers

    PHOENIX (AP) Phoenix Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is dealing with a right shoulder injury during his team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The injury happened early in the second quarter when he bumped into teammate Cameron Johnson following LeBron James' tip-in basket. Paul was down on the floor for a few minutes, surrounded by players from both teams.

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.