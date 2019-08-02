Drew Lock: There’s a lot for me to learn

Earlier this week, Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock said that he saw the Hall of Fame Game as a learning opportunity and that remained his focus after going 7-of-11 for 34 yards against the Falcons on Thursday night.

Kevin Hogan started the game and Lock took over in the second quarter and played into the second half in his first game action as an NFL player. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that he was hoping for more from the second-round pick, but said rough patches were to be expected at this point in the calendar.

Lock had a similar perspective and said it will be good to review the performance so he can continue to grow as a player.

“I’ll rate it as a learning game,” Lock said, via the team’s website. “There’s definitely things I’ll learn there, but I’m excited that I’m sitting here and that was the first time ever stepping out on the field. It was the Hall of Fame game. It wasn’t the Super Bowl, it wasn’t the playoffs — so there’s a lot of things for me to learn, a lot of things for me to look forward to, to progress a little bit.”

Lock said the “days are going to go by slow” until next week’s game against the Seahawks offers him a chance to show what he learned in his first time running the Denver offense.