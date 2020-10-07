Drew Lock limited in practice

Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Patriots is set to go on as scheduled Sunday despite the Patriots moving to virtual work after cornerback Stephon Gilmore‘s positive COVID-19 test, so the Broncos held a practice Wednesday and released an injury report showing participation levels.

Quarterback Drew Lock was listed as a limited participant for the first time since hurting his right shoulder in Week Two. Head coach Vic Fangio said last week that Lock has a 50-50 shot to play this week and Wednesday’s development might increase his odds a bit as long as all feels well after the session.

Running back Phillip Lindsay hasn’t played since Week One due to a foot injury, but got bumped up to full participation for the first time since getting hurt.

Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (knee), tight end Noah Fant (ankle), and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) didn’t practice. Fangio said Hamler won’t play this week and it’s unlikely that Fant will be around for Lock or Brett Rypien to target with passes.

