Drew Lock injury: Broncos QB practices fully Wednesday, could start vs. Patriots

Broncos QB Drew Lock practices fully Wednesday, could start vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Drew Luck could be making his return to game action Sunday afternoon when his Denver Broncos play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Broncos' starting quarterback suffered a shoulder injury in Denver's Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was expected to miss two to six weeks, but the 23-year-old QB is making good progress.

After being a full participant in Wednesday's practice, it's possible Lock returns in Week 6 to face the Patriots.

#Broncos Drew Lock, in line to start if shows good health, on shoulder. "I am really excited to be back. It feels good to be doing what I love. It's great to be calling plays. Bret did a fantastic job when he was in there. He got us a win." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 14, 2020

Lock entered the 2020 season with high expectations after a strong finish to his 2019 rookie campaign. Denver has struggled in his absence and comes into Week 6 with a 1-3 record.

Brett Rypien started in Luck's place in Week 4 and led the Broncos to their only win of the season. He completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a victory over the New York Jets.

The Broncos and Patriots were originally scheduled to play in Week 5, but the matchup has been rescheduled twice due to New England players testing positive for COVID-19. The game is now set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that his team is "on track" to play at that time.