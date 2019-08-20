Drew Lock injures right hand

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock left for the locker room in the third quarter after injuring his right hand.

The Broncos list Lock as questionable to return, but it seems unlikely.

Kevin Hogan replaced Lock.

Starter Joe Flacco played three series before Lock replaced him. Lock completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards before departing.

The plan was for Lock to play into the fourth quarter. He got 28 snaps in the Hall of Fame Game and 48 in the second game as the third quarterback.

Lock is competing with Hogan for the backup job.

Broncos rookie linebacker Joe Dineen broke his hand, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.