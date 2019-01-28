Drew Lock helped himself at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl was played in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday after a week of on-field work and interviews that incoming NFL players hope will improve their draft stock.

Quarterbacks are always a closely watched part of that process. Neither Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray nor Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins took part in the game, but Duke’s Daniel Jones, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Missouri’s Drew Lock were all in action.

In Monday’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that Lock helped himself the most of the quarterback prospects over the course of the week. King wrote that Lock practiced and interviewed “well enough to likely earn a first-round look.”

There’s a lot more to play out over the course of the pre-draft process and Lock’s standing can still move in either direction, but it appears he got off on the right foot last week.