Drew Lock gets a chance to audition for the Broncos, or someone else, on Sunday

In 2019, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock did just enough to create a sense that perhaps he could become a franchise quarterback. Since then, he hasn’t done nearly enough to earn that title or anything close to it.

His next chance to get his career on the right track comes on Sunday at Las Vegas, as the 7-7 Broncos face the 7-7 Raiders in a game critical to the AFC wild-card chase. For Lock, who replaces starting Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), it’s a chance to change minds in Denver and/or to persuade people elsewhere that he could be a viable option for 2022.

The mandate from coach Vic Fangio is clear.

“I want to see a good operator,” Fangio told reporters regarding Lock on Friday. “I want to see a guy that runs our offense with confidence and efficiently from huddle to snap. Then after that, I’d like to see him make good throws — good, accurate throws — and get our guys in stride.”

Fangio said that the team has rallied around Lock.

“I think guys are excited to see how Drew will do with a week’s worth of practice,” Fangio said. “Everybody remembers that he had a good camp and played well in the preseason. That’s what’s we’re looking to see.”

Everyone else will be looking for it, too. Teams have become less patient than ever with their quarterbacks, which makes it even more important to have a wandering eye when it comes to others who will be available. Lock likely will be, as he completes the third year of his rookie deal.

