Drew Lock in, Geno Smith out for Seahawks

If the Seahawks will be ending a three-game losing streak on Sunday, they'll be doing it with Drew Lock at quarterback.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Geno Smith is out with a groin injury. Smith was limited in practice all week, and he was listed as questionable for the game at San Francisco.

The 6-6 Seahawks have lost to the Rams, 49ers, and Cowboys. They host the Eagles next weekend before the schedule softens in the last three weeks of the season.

Lock has appeared in two games this season. He replaced Smith briefly in Week 4 at the Giants after Smith suffered a leg injury during a sideline tackle. Lock likewise played for some of the Week 11 loss to L.A., after Smith sustained a triceps injury.

The Seahawks acquired Lock as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Lock and Smith competed for the starting quarterback job in 2022. Lock chose to re-sign with the Seahawks as a free agent. Now, he gets his first start with the Seahawks.