Drew Lock is expected to start again for Broncos

The Broncos remain mathematically alive in the playoff hunt heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers and it looks like Drew Lock will be at quarterback as they try to buck the odds to advance to the postseason.

Lock got the start in place of Teddy Bridgewater in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Raiders because Bridgewater suffered his second concussion of the season a couple of weeks ago. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lock is expected to start again this weekend as Bridgewater continues to recover.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on Monday that Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol and offered no guesses as to when he will be cleared.

Lock was 15-of-22 for 153 yards in the 17-13 loss to Las Vegas. Fangio said after the game that it was hard to say anything good about the team’s offensive performance.

