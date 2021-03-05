The picks are in:

Drew Lock should expect competition for his starting job

Broncos General Manager George Paton said Thursday that Drew Lock has traits of a franchise quarterback, adding he likes the track Lock is on. It does not mean Lock will start for the Broncos in 2021.

Indeed, the Broncos are going to make Lock earn the job.

The team expects to add competition for Lock at the position, potentially using the ninth overall choice on a quarterback.

“Obviously we’re always looking to bring in players at all positions that can raise the level of competition, and the quarterback is no different in that regard,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, via Ben Swanson of the team website. “Until we get or until Drew proves to be the next great quarterback, like the ones that the Denver franchise has been used to in years past or certain teams around the league . . . are used to. We’re going to always try and bring in competition. But I have confidence that Drew can continue to improve.”

Lock started 13 games in 2020 and his 75.4 passer rating ranked 32nd ahead of only Dwayne Haskins, Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold. Haskins and Wentz no longer are with the teams they played for in 2020, and the Jets could trade Darnold.

Lock’s 15 interceptions tied for the league lead.

It surely has left doubt in the Broncos’ minds that Lock is going to live up to being the 42nd overall choice in 2019. But Lock hasn’t wasted time in getting back to work, trying to prove the team right.

“I’m confident that Drew’s going to continue to improve,” Fangio said. “Drew’s had a great offseason up to this point. There’s not a lot you can do, but he’s working hard on his own, coming over here and getting workouts, and I know he’s doing a lot at home by himself, watching video by himself. He’s got a good setup over there. And he’s doing anything and everything he can to improve, even in February and now in March.”

Drew Lock should expect competition for his starting job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

