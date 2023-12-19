Drew Lock drives Seahawks 92 yards to victory over the Eagles
The victory looked like anything but a lock for Seattle., Then its quarterback found a way for the Seahawks to win at Lumen Field on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Drew Lock led a season-long 92-yard drive that concluded with a 29-yard TD pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left that gave the Seahawks a 20-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
JSN’s game-winning TD frame by frame 📷 pic.twitter.com/jeGsVu5VDd
.@DrewLock23 DIME to give Seattle the lead with 28 seconds to go 🔥
The Eagles had a last gasp to try and win or tie the game. Jalen Hurts threw a pass that Julian Love made a spectacular interception on to seal the win for Seattle.
JULIAN LOVE CLUTCH SIDELINE INT! pic.twitter.com/GnIyn1KeEG
JULIAN LOVE TOE TAP INT FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMJfHEV8Sl
.@_jlove20 made it happen tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/FvgHQK0ply
Pete Carroll is 8-0 in his head-coaching career against the Eagles.