Drew Lock drives Seahawks 92 yards to victory over the Eagles

The victory looked like anything but a lock for Seattle., Then its quarterback found a way for the Seahawks to win at Lumen Field on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drew Lock led a season-long 92-yard drive that concluded with a 29-yard TD pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left that gave the Seahawks a 20-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

JSN’s game-winning TD frame by frame 📷 pic.twitter.com/jeGsVu5VDd — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

The Eagles had a last gasp to try and win or tie the game. Jalen Hurts threw a pass that Julian Love made a spectacular interception on to seal the win for Seattle.

JULIAN LOVE CLUTCH SIDELINE INT! pic.twitter.com/GnIyn1KeEG — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

JULIAN LOVE TOE TAP INT FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VMJfHEV8Sl — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

Pete Carroll is 8-0 in his head-coaching career against the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire